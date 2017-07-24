Letter to the editor: Black silent about Trump versus Mueller

Even though the summertime has been chock-full of watching baseball, prepping for football, cooling off in the pool and getting ready for the school year, it’s been impossible not to keep an eye on Washington these days.

President Donald Trump and his minions seem ready to go to war on the rule of law – especially independent counsel Robert Mueller. While Mueller sifts through the evidence connecting the Trump campaign to Russia, Team Trump is laying the groundwork to delegitimize Mueller if/when he finds evidence the campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 election.

Even Sen. Bob Corker has chimed in, saying, “There is no possible way anybody at the White House could be seriously thinking about firing Mueller.” Good for him. I hope he’s right, and I hope he’s made it clear to the president firing Mueller would be intolerable and grounds for serious discussion of impeachment.

What does our own Congresswoman Diane Black say? Nothing.

I can’t find a word on her website or any social media account to indicate how she feels about a looming constitutional crisis. I can find fawning praise about his policies, but not a word on whether she is willing to play a part in the checks and balances that have kept this country’s democracy thriving since its inception.

The next few weeks – and the balance of the Trump reign of error – will be interesting to watch. It will also be interesting to see how our representative in Congress acts.

Dean Fox

Lebanon