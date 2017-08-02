Letter to the Editor: Many join national health care fight

With the basic framework for national health care under attack by Republicans in Congress, medical professionals have decided to hit back. They are doing it in small towns in Tennessee by holding public discussions about what effect the plans Congress is proposing would have on us.

These panels are composed of doctors, nurses, insurance agents, volunteers and victims. They don’t receive millions in donations from health insurance companies like Reps. Diane Black, Marsha Blackburn or Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander. They travel at their own expense to take part in these panels, and they do it on their personal time. Why?

They believe these attacks by Republicans supporting the Trump agenda represent an immoral line in the sand they cannot cross. They believe that the right to basic affordable healthcare is non-negotiable.

They use facts to support their claims. Small-town hospitals will close. People will die on the side of the road in route to the nearest emergency room 75 miles away. Women will die from the lack of a simple breast exam that would be priced out of reach for many, but multimillionaires will get their tax breaks.

These panels are taking place across the state. To find one near you, email indivisibletn6@gmail.com.

David Clark

Tullahoma