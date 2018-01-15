Letter to the Editor: Nature has no concept of ethical animal treatment

The Swiss government issued an order banning Swiss cooks from placing live lobsters into boiling water, stating, “There are more animal friendly methods than boiling alive which can be applied when killing a lobster.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals celebrated this ban and said, “To anyone in a civilized society who isn’t Bear Grylls, this legislation makes sense.”

I’m not Bear Grylls, and as a member of civilized society, this legislation makes no sense.

Most members of PETA are “accidentalist,” meaning they accept the theory of evolution, which concludes humans are animals, which through several billions of fortuitous mutations, just happened to find themselves with opposable thumbs atop the food chain.

The following animals eat lobster: sculpin, wolffish, cod, skate, tench, flounder, monkfish, dogfish, cunner, ocean pout and octopuses.

All of these lobster eaters are also accidental byproducts of evolution and eat living, fully “conscious” lobsters. They’re not very animal friendly.

If all lobster eaters are accidents of evolution, why does PETA hold Mr. Grylls and me to a higher moral standard than fish? If every living thing is just an accident of evolution, how can anyone make a claim to the subjective concept of “morality?” Therefore, who says I can’t boil a lobster – or a member of PETA, for that matter?

When PETA convinces all of my fellow accidents of nature to stop eating each other, I’ll stop clarifying butter.

James Whittington

Mt. Juliet