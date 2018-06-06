Letter to the Editor: A special thanks for Memorial Day participants

Just one week after Memorial Day, I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who had a part in making the Memorial Day celebration event a total success. With storm clouds in the air and the possible threat of rain, hundreds of Wilson County citizens turned out to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

I was especially proud that Sgt. Charles Ashley’s name was added to the Vietnam veterans killed in action part of the wall memorial. Those of us who knew him and especially his family always knew his death early in life was, without a doubt, related to the wounds he received in the Vietnam War.

Our Veterans Plaza and Museum continues to be a source of pride for those who have served and their families. So much work went into this project. I especially want to thank those behind-the-scenes employees and volunteers who make this place a topic of conversation among counties from Mountain City to Memphis.

As I reflect back on my life, I’m reminded of June 6, 1968 at 12:20 a.m. This was the 50th anniversary of a Vietnam ambush that took the lives of every member of my 101st Airborne Division recon team. As the leader in charge, I will always wonder why I survived. A loss like this only reinforces my belief we are all part of God’s plan. I think of my men every day and pray for their families and think of what life could have been like for them.

We owe so much to those who have given their lives in all our wars. I want to salute all of you who have been so willing to support the veterans of Wilson County and the United States of America.

Terry Ashe

Wilson County Commissioner

Lebanon