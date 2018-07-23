Letter to the Editor: Voter apathy, conflicts of interest and violations of public trust

Several stories and letters were published recently about conflicts of interest and the importance of voting. Statements from candidates, including their promises if elected, were also published. However, if voters are informed only from words and not previous actions, their vote may not be in the public’s best interest.

Voter apathy, conflicts of interest and violations of public trust are valid concerns for government at all levels, especially local. State law prohibits city employees from serving on city councils but surprisingly, in Tennessee, county employees are eligible to serve on the county board of commissioners. Why is this law not applicable to county government? Several current and former county employees have served on the county commission and are candidates for election or re-election this year. These candidates receive benefits from their county employment. Are these commissioners recusing themselves or are they voting on issues and serving on committees directly related to their employment, including pay and benefits such as the Insurance Committee?

Several years ago, the Wilson County Commission approved free individual health insurance for life for all county employees. Did county employees or former employees serving on the commission sponsor or support this legislation? Did they recuse themselves from voting? The county has an unfunded obligation for this benefit equaling tens of millions of dollars that eventually must be paid. This benefit, approved in lieu of pay increases, is considered by the IRS as an evasion of income tax and requires employers – the county – to pay a “Cadillac tax” that will equal tens of thousands of dollars annually. Are these benefits, equal to more than $5 per hour, considered when calculating employee pay and consideration for raises? Will tax increases be necessary to fund these obligations?

Another concern is relative to board and committee appointments. The county mayor has the authority and responsibility for nominating members of boards such as the Emergency Communications District Board and committees such as the Ethics Committee with legal oversight by the county attorney and approval by the Wilson County Commission. Are these appointees properly vetted for potential conflicts of interest? Have members been appointed with relatives working under them? Is their employer or former employer providing goods or services for the board or committee? If so, have these members filed a conflict of interest disclosure statement per the Wilson County Code of Ethics and recused themselves from votes that would be a conflict of interest? Board members under consideration for reappointment should not have a record of protecting special interest or not acting in the best interests of the public.

Ultimately, the county mayor and county commissioners are responsible and accountable for these board members’ actions. So why would they knowingly continue appointing and reappointing individuals with conflicts of interest or those who oppose changes that are in the best interests of the public? The answer is voter apathy; there are no repercussions. Most voters are unaware of these actions so those who appoint them are re-elected, and the problems continue unabated.

To address at least some of the obvious potential for conflict of interest and violation of public trust, state legislators should enact legislation that prohibits county employees from serving as county commissioners just as city employees are prohibited from serving on city councils, per TCA 7-51-1501. Otherwise, potential conflicts of interest and violations of public trust must be monitored closely and strictly prohibited.

I encourage citizens of this county to monitor the actions of their elected officials, attend county commission meetings, various boards and committee meetings and ask questions to stay informed.

Overall, it’s up to informed voters to cast their vote for candidates with a proven record of upholding the public’s trust, prevent conflicts of interest and strongly oppose any actions by public officials that are not in the best interests of the public they are sworn to serve.

J.R. Kelley

Lebanon