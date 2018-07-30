Letter to the Editor: Join the fight against Alzheimer’s

I am one of the 435,000 Tennesseans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and I am calling on the candidates for governor to share their plan to address Alzheimer’s disease.

I advocate for recognition for this disease, because I never imagined I would be caring for my mother and my mother-in-law who both suffered from Alzheimer’s. But I did, and I do. The amount of people, middle aged and elders, who suffer from this disease is beyond what the medical field can truly provide the support necessary. My tribute to both my beautiful mother and beautiful mother-in-law is to fight for a cure. My hope for my beautiful daughters is they will not need to be an Alzheimer’s caregiver for me someday.

Alzheimer’s is a public health crisis that is devastating families across Tennessee and straining our economy. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee will spend $989 million in TennCare payments caring for people living with Alzheimer’s in 2018. Furthermore, a recent poll found American voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who made fighting Alzheimer’s a campaign priority by an 8-to-1 margin.

Please join me in asking Randy Boyd, Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Diane Black how they will help people affected by Alzheimer’s disease if they become governor.

Jeanne M. Hyde

Mt. Juliet