Christmas celebration held for children, families of Middle Tennessee inmates

The celebration featured a traditional Christmas meal and performances by Christian band Seventh Day Slumber and the Kids for Christ Choir, an annual program for children of inmates in Rutherford and surrounding counties, coordinated by New Vision. The event highlight was the presentation of gifts provided by area churches for inmates to give their children to open on Christmas. Inmates and their families from Bedford, Cannon, Davidson, Rutherford, Warren and Wilson county facilities attended as guests.

“Operation Bless a Child is a very special annual event for New Vision Baptist Church,” said Pastor John Spurgeon, director of prison and law enforcement ministries. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Prison Fellowship and churches in other counties to extend the reach of this program and our mission to unite these families in faith in the hopes of changing their lives.”

In its inaugural year, Operation Bless a Child served 20 Rutherford County inmates’ children. This year, hundreds of volunteers from participating Middle Tennessee area churches funded, bought, wrapped and sorted 4,500 gifts in sets, including clothes, shoes, a toy and a Bible or devotional for 800 children of the incarcerated in Middle Tennessee.

“As regional coordinating church, New Vision has served as the boots on the ground and contact for this year’s Prison Fellowship Angel Tree sponsors,” said Deborah Daniels, southeast area director of prison fellowship, the only nationwide year-round outreach to children of the incarcerated. “Having a local church that is willing and able to personally train new church coordinators is a great encouragement for those who are starting a new angel tree program for the first time. Every year we have had thousands of unclaimed angels in Tennessee, and many of them were in the counties New Vision is now serving through Operation Bless a Child.”

New Vision played host to two groups as a part of the Operation Bless a Child Christmas celebration. The first event was for Rutherford County Workhouse and Bedford, Cannon, Warren and Wilson county facilities’ inmates and their families. A second event was for Rutherford County Detention Center and Davidson County families. Both were at the New Vision Worship Center in the main sanctuary at 1750 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

Spurgeon launched the New Vision Baptist Church’s Prison and Law Enforcement Ministries in 2010 with three volunteers. The ministry is currently powered by more than 100 volunteers. In addition, released-inmate families also serve at various events through the year.