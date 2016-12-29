Missing teen found in Sumner County

Luke Vogel, 17, was reported missing after running away from his mother Monday in the Providence Marketplace mall. When the mother could not find Vogel after 35 minutes, she called police to help find him.

A tip from a citizen and good investigative work led to the discovery of Vogel, Mt. Juliet police said. The investigation revealed Vogel ran from his mother to a nearby hotel, where he was able to get a taxi to a Walmart in Sumner County.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video at multiple locations and eventually found Vogel at the home of an acquaintance of his.