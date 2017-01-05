Family donates $100,000 to Empower Me

“This gift from a wonderful family is such a blessing,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill. “We are so very grateful for their generosity as a ‘dream launcher’ donor. When we first met with this family, we presented the vision we were trying to accomplish. They immediately stated they wanted to help.”

Through in-kind donations and other money raised through various fundraising efforts, Empower Me is nearly halfway to its goal in phase I of $3 million in its Daring to Dream campaign.

“Phase I will allow us to purchase the land, perform site work needed, build two cottages to operate our programs out of and build the splash pad and adaptive playground for our individuals to enjoy,” Hill said. “With this generous gift from an anonymous donor, we are at $1.4 million.”

Any individual, family or business that contributes $100,000 or more is considered a “dream launcher.”

“They are helping us launch our hot-air balloon into the sky,” Hill said. “Dream launchers will be recognized on a special hot-air balloon art exhibit and fountain at the front entrance of the property.

“We are so thankful to everyone in the community who are continuing to support us by sharing our vision to help other families who may be in need and inspire others who may be able to donate to make this dream a reality for our children and their families. We are hopeful others will want to join our efforts to change the lives of people right here in our community.”

Empower Me is a nonprofit organization entering its 19th year of existence. It serves individuals with disabilities from 10 different counties. Empower Me currently has 26 acres of property under contract on South Hartmann Drive and will go before the Lebanon City Council later this month for the first reading and approval to rezone the property to begin construction.

When complete, the Empower Me Center will consist of a community recreational building, a recreational sports complex and independent/supervised living cottages.

For more information about the vision and how to get involved, visit empowermecenter.com.