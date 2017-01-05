Southern Home & Garden Expo to offer project ideas in new venue

The Southern Home & Garden Expo will take place at the new Wilson County Expo Center on Feb. 10-11. Offered as a resource to help homeowners with any type of home-related project, the free event provides access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry. Home improvement seminar sessions will also be scheduled throughout the two-day event, featuring speakers from Home Depot, Michael’s Cover Up and Absolute Kubota.

The Southern Home & Garden Expo will be Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m., and Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

Besides collecting project ideas and talking with industry experts, visitors to the Expo can register to win a variety of prizes, including a few large giveaways from Wilson Bank & Trust to be announced soon, as well as $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker and more. The bank will also offer special construction financing rates available only during the event.

Exhibit space can still be reserved for the expo. Home-related businesses interested in reserving a booth may contact Becky Jennings at 615-443-6635.

The growing home show has some room to expand at the Expo Center, which opened in late fall. The Southern Home & Garden Expo, which will take place in the 45,000-square-foot main exhibit area, was among the first several shows to be booked at the new facility.

For more information about the Southern Home & Garden Expo, call 615-444- 2265 or visit wilsonbank.com/expo.