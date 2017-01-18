Lebanon Public Library receives technology grant

The local library received a grant for $1,258.

Tennessee state government and the Institute of Museum and Library Services fund the grants, which are distributed annually. To qualify, recipients must have dollar-for-dollar matching funds from their local governments.

The grants are used to buy desktop and laptop computers, as well as other electronic equipment that library users and staff members may need.

The Library and Archives awarded $305,500 this year, with individual grants ranging from $350 to $15,000.

“In the age in which we live, libraries have become much more than places where people can check out books,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Libraries are often an essential stop for people who don’t have access to computers at home or at work. Libraries are often where people go to search for jobs, apply for unemployment benefits or get online training that helps them enhance their professional skills. I am proud that the Library and Archives has a role in providing funding that helps people get computer access.”