Local musician to shoot TV show at Capitol Theater

A live entertainment event, the show will focus on the musical intrigue of local musician Jimmy Bowen, and it will also feature artist interviews and musical performances from a range of Wilson County musical talent such as Darryl Worley and Daryle Singletary. Bowen said he is also talking to Joe Diffie and Jean Watson about appearing on the show.

“What I’m wanting to do is bring country back to Lebanon,” Bowen said. “This is a nice venue, family oriented, where you can bring your kids and grandkids to see the show.”

Right now, the show plans to air on RFD-TV, which is a station aimed at the people of rural America. Bowen is also getting in touch with CMT about possible airtime for the show.

Jimmy Bowen himself cut the ribbon for the show on Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. He has lived in Wilson County for 30 years and spent much of his time as a musician on the road for tours. He says putting together a television show is a brand new experience for him.

Bowen said he got the idea late one night while watching Forrest Gump.

“There is a part in that movie where he says ‘momma says you gotta make your own destiny.’ And that’s when it hit me, and I said momma was right, by George, and made some calls the next day.”

His vision includes interviews with guest artists, family friendly comedians and a range of musical genres from rock and soul to Americana and bluegrass.

The taping of the pilot for the Jimmy Bowen Show will be Feb. 9 at the Capitol Theatre. It will be free and open to the public. Those interested are asked to be there by 8 a.m. This show will feature Daryle Singletary, and the taping will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The evening of Feb. 9 will feature a live show at the Capitol Theatre with Bowen and Singletary. The cost of admission for the evening show is $20, and doors will open at 5 p.m.

Bowen will also put on an acoustic bluegrass show Feb. 2 at the Capitol Theatre with special guest Marty Raybon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and tickets cost $20.

Bowen created a nonprofit organization to help produce the Jimmy Bowen Show, the American Spirit Foundation, which accepts tax-deductible donations to support the production. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Nashville Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for cancer research.

RFD-TV is available on Dish Network, DirectTV, Comcast, Cox Media, AT&T Uverse, Mediacom, Charter, Sudden Link and more. The station has viewership in more than 47 million households and is touted as the No. 1 cable network for farmers and ranchers.

The Jimmy Bowen Show will be taped twice a month at Lebanon’s Capitol Theatre throughout 2017, with hopes to take it to a weekly show beginning in 2018.