Petco Foundation invests is Country K-9 Rescue

The goal of SNAP is to reduce unplanned and unwanted litters in the community by providing financial aid for pets living with low-income families who could not otherwise afford the life-saving procedures.

Country K-9 Rescue is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization dedicated to helping homeless pets in Wilson County since 2002.

“To effectively reduce the incidence of pet homelessness, we must address the cause, too many unplanned and unwanted litters,” said Nancy Hooper, president of Country K-9 Rescue. “In 2012, Country K-9 Rescue began a new outreach program called SNAP. Each year this program expands and reaches more pets. Last year, the program added a dedicated email address at fixwilson@yahoo.com and toll free number, 877-449-5395, to enable accessing these resources easier for the public.

“The Petco Foundation investment will help us prevent the next generation of homeless pets. By spaying and neutering more pets in the community, fewer pets are at risk of creating unplanned and unwanted litters, which equates to less burden to families and the community. Additionally, each pet will receive a rabies vaccine at the time of surgery.”

For more information about Country K-9 Rescue or the Petco Foundation, visit countryk9rescue.petfinder.com or petcofoundation.org.