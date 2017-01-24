Wilson County CASA receives grant from The Healing Trust

The Wilson County CASA grant was for $21,000 and will be used for (training and supporting volunteers to become Advocates for Children in Court that have been abused and/or neglected.

“We are deeply grateful for the life changing work done by these 26 grantee partners, “said President & CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger. “Their efforts to improve the health of our community is inspiring, and we look forward to working in partnership with them.”

The mission of The Healing Trust, a private grant making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy, and advocacy.

Recipients of the contributions include non-profit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect, and violence. This year’s grants bring the collective grant making of The Healing Trust to over $76 million since 2002. The Trust, while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services, is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.