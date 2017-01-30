Pizza Bowl V lets you, us pick best pies in Wilson County

According to pizza.com, on Super Bowl Sunday, pizza delivery drivers can expect $2 tips to sometimes soar as high as $20. Domino’s delivery drivers will log about 4 million miles on Super Bowl Sunday, the website said. Pizza deliveries nationally increase about 35 percent for Super Bowl Sunday.

“For the past four years, we’ve invited pizza restaurants across Wilson County to take part in Pizza Bowl,” said Jared Felkins, editor of The Democrat. “It’s a day our staff enjoys, because we get to eat a lot of pizza and help pick the best local pizzas.”

In keeping with tradition, The Democrat will feature a surprise celebrity guest judge or two for Friday’s employee blind taste test at the newspaper office. The staff will make their picks for best pizza in several categories, and the results will be featured in Saturday’s edition and at lebanondemocrat.com. More than 20 restaurants, including one bowling alley, were invited to participate.

In addition to The Democrat’s in-house taste test, readers get the chance to make their picks for the best pizza in Wilson County in The Democrat’s online poll. Simply click this link to cast your vote.

“Hopefully we can open it up to the public in the future so everyone can enjoy the same pizza we will Friday,” Felkins said. “Of course, the best pizza in Wilson County is only a short drive or a phone call away, especially on Sunday.”