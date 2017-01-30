VIDEO: Don Fox Park to see upgrades

The Lebanon City Council approved future renovations, additions and upgrades to the Don Fox Community Park on during a regular meeting in January.

Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack sponsored the resolution that authorized the issuance, sale and payment of capital outlay notes, not to exceed $500,000, from the water/sewer enterprise fund for renovations, repair, replacement and additions to infrastructure at Don Fox Park.

Carmack also put together a committee, comprised of some people involved in the park’s formation, to oversee the renovations.

The Don Fox Park advisory team will develop a master plan and make recommendations to Mayor Bernie Ash regarding the future renovations of Don Fox Park. The council approved up to $500,000 last month for renovations, repair, replacement and additions to the park’s infrastructure.

Some members were described as instrumental in the park’s creation in 1995. Members include: Alex Buhler, David Hale, Lanny Jewell, Mark Lee and Sue Vanatta.

Councilors agreed loose nails, wood splits and other factors lead to the need to replace the material. Carmack, who will serve as an ex-officio member, said a brick wall could be placed at the playground entrance with the names currently engraved in the wood pieces.

Councilors also relayed concerns from residents about the protection aspect of the park.

“I’ve had some people raise concerns. Twenty-five years ago when this was built, times were not like they are today,” said Carmack. “I had a lady come to me and say she couldn’t relax with her children in there and she had to follow them throughout the whole park. It’s got some places. I know when I when I was little, there were places a kid could go under there and get stuck and no one know it for hours.”

Don Fox Community Park opened in May 1995. Hundreds of volunteers, including Cumberland University Kappa Sigma fraternity members and Lebanon High School athletes, worked for a week to complete the 200,000-square-feet stockade playground in the park.

Playground co-coordinator Mark Lee said 400-500 volunteers worked daily on the playground.

The city replaced wooden exercise equipment at the park earlier this year with Exercraft equipment. The old wooden equipment had deteriorated and featured splinters in several areas, which created risks for users.

The city also added the Lilly Pad to the park’s northeast side last year. Last year, city officials said the park’s long-term plan would include a pavilion, benches and additional playground opportunities. A bocce ball court was also discussed as a possibility.