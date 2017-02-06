logo

Clubs

Many Hands visits Kiwanis Club

Staff Reports • Feb 7, 2017 at 6:30 PM

Cumberland students and staff will travel to Haiti to assist in the Joseph School for kindergarten and first graders, hoping to continue to form ongoing relationships to educate young adults to become future leaders.

Natalie Inman and Mike Ripski shared information about Cumberland University’s upcoming outreach visit to Haiti, a project entitled, Many Hands Over Haiti, during the Kiwanis Jan. 31 meeting. This will be the third time Cumberland students and staff have traveled to Haiti, with the Many Hands Over Haiti outreach now becoming a multi-year, multi-trip commitment.  

To assist the team or learn more information about Many Hands Over Haiti, contact Ripski at 615-739-2992, mripski@cumberland.edu or visit mh4h.org.

