Local chiropractor holds essential oils workshop

Every chair was full and every ear attuned as Townsend explained the ins and outs of essential oils. He uses Young Living essential oils at his practice.

“When we work with the oils, it helps to support our immune system, our respiratory system, our cardiovascular system, skin, hearing, every part of us,” Townsend said.

Even though Townsend now uses essential oils regularly in his treatment of patients at Back in Motion Chiropractic, he was skeptical at first.

“A colleague introduced me to this, and I finally decided to go to one of his classes and experience the oils,” Townsend said.

He first experienced the true affects of essential oils when he decided to attend a class of one of his colleagues. He said he rubbed an oil on his sprained hand, and the pain went away.

Essentially, the natural chemicals pulled from plants affect the brain and body in many ways. They are generally applied by either rubbing on the skin, inhaling with the use of a diffuser, or ingesting.

It is suggested only pure, Grade-A oils be ingested, as lower grades are only required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contain 5 percent of the oil on the label. Townsend said an essential oil at the grocery store that includes an expiration date is probably not safe for ingesting, since it is most likely a lower grade.

Although essential oils have gained popularity in recent years, they’re nothing new. The practice of pulling these oils from plant parts dates back to the Middle Ages, and many cultures have experimented with their uses for thousands of years.

Modern science and medicine has taken notice in recent years, but has yet to fully embrace the practice. Essential oils are most commonly used in aromatherapy, which is not regulated under state law, although essential oils themselves have some standards set by the FDA.

Aromatherapy instead relies on the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy and the Alliance of International Aromatherapists to set national educational standards for aromatherapists using essential oils.

The government may not regulate aromatherapy itself, but government entities have taken notice, including the Centers for Disease Control. The cdc.gov website said lemon and eucalyptus oils can be an affective repellent against mosquitos, and the U.S. National Library of Medicine has pages on its website giving information about aromatherapy and essential oils.

A Physicians Data Query from the National Cancer Institute on the NLM website, ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, said, “laboratory studies and animal studies have shown that certain essential oils have antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, calming or energizing effects.” The webpage also said the FDA classifies some essentials oils as generally recognized as safe, meaning they have few bad side effects and risks when used as directed, although swallowing large amounts is not recommended. The NCI also recognizes that essential oils and aromatherapy can be an effective treatment of pain and mood in patients with cancer.

There are about 300 known essential oils on the planet. They are commonly used to treat a number of physical and mental ailments. People also use them for cleaning and beauty products. Their use has also caught on in many chiropractic offices.

“You don’t have to be an aromatherapist to use the oils,” Townsend said. “Just start using them and see what great benefits they can have.”