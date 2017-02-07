Southern Home & Garden Expo set for this weekend

The event provides an opportunity to talk with local experts in every area of construction and home improvement, from financing to building to decorating, all under one roof.

Offered as a resource to help homeowners with any type of home-related project, the free event provides access to dozens of Middle Tennessee businesses in the home improvement industry.

Seminars will be given on different topics and will include speakers from Home Depot, Michael’s Cover Up and Absolute Kubota.

Besides collecting project ideas and talking with industry experts, visitors to the Expo can register to win a variety of prizes, including a few large giveaways from Wilson Bank & Trust to be announced soon, as well as $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products from Fakes & Hooker and more. The bank will also offer special construction financing rates available only during the event.

The growing home show has some room to expand at the Expo center, which opened in late fall. The Southern Home & Garden Expo, which will tae place in the 45,000-square-foot main exhibit are, was among the first several shows to be booked at the new facility.

A full listing of exhibitors can be found online at wilsonbank.com.

Event hours are 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 615-444-2265 or visit wilsonbank.com/expo.