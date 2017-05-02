Triplett talks tourism with community leaders

Kevin Triplett, Tennessee Tourism Development commissioner, spoke with Wilson County elected officials, business owners and community leaders about the important presence of tourism in the area.

“If you look at the impact of what tourism is, it’s not just an event or place,” said Triplett, who said tourism includes special and consistent events, as well as other things, such as education.

“As you grow, all of that is not just tourism. It’s also quality of life for your residents,” he said.

Triplett discussed what he called the “four C’s” when it comes to tourism and development – communication, commitment, consistency and continue.

“Nothing works without communication. It’s amazing how many times we have to invest energy to go back and fix something that we wouldn’t have to fix if we’d just talked and communicated,” Triplett said.

Triplett said money and resources are great, but commitment is necessary for any effort to be successful.

“Commitment is critical. The first building block to success is commitment. In fact, I don’t think you can get to success without commitment,” he said.

“If you communicate and have the commitment, it establishes a plan for consistency that you can maintain to build new facilities and take it to the next level,” said Triplett, who said if communication, commitment and consistency are present, then it will allow the effort to continue and grow.

He said any effort must also be authentic, genuine and real.