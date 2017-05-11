Brantley earns Eagle Scout rank

Scoutmaster Chris Crowell and assistant Scoutmaster David Elliott made the announcement recently.

Brantley began his scouting career as a Cub Scout at First United Methodist Church in Pack 643. He is a senior at Lebanon High School and plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall to seek a degree in aerospace as a professional pilot.

Only about 5 percent of scouts attain the highest rank of the Boy Scouts of America, according to the National Eagle Scout Association. An Eagle Scout must have completed at least 21 merit badges and organized and completed a service project that benefits his church, community or school.

Brantley built a storage chock box and assorted-sized chocks for the Lebanon Municipal Airport that will be used at the new terminal building as his service project. The ribbon cutting for the new terminal was Thursday.