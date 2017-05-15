Fiddlers Grove to offer Kidz Kamp

New classes will be offered to interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and will last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-registration is required with the Fiddlers Grove office by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday.

The June 9 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire.

Other classes will be considered, so parents should ask if any others are added when they register.