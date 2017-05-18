PHOEBE Connections holds annual scholarship banquet

Church deacons served a meal, along with Pastor David Freeman, who also gave the devotion. John Blackwell with Blackwell Realty spoke about the loss of his father when he was 11 years old and how his struggle equipped him with a strong work ethic for success.

The ladies of PHOEBE Connections awarded $10,000 in scholarships to children of widows in Wilson County. The scholarship project began in 2016 as a way to reach families affected by the loss of a husband and father to say, “We love you, we care about your future, and there is hope in Jesus Christ.”

PHOEBE scholarship recipients were Samantha Austin, who attends Tennessee Tech University; Matthew Baines, who attends Tennessee Tech University; Catherine Crunk, who attends Tennessee Tech University; Nicole Graves, who attends Tennessee Tech University; Cori Johnson, who will graduate from Wilson Central High School and plans to attend Cumberland University; Veronica Mixon, who will graduate from TVOLS and plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham; Jourdin Parks, who will graduate from Mt. Juliet High School and plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; Damon Smith, who will graduate from Wilson Central High School and plans to attend Cumberland University; Aidamarie Toro, who will graduate from Mt. Juliet High School and plans to attend Cumberland University; and Angel Toro, who attends Volunteer State Community College.

PHOEBE Connections is a nonprofit ministry in Wilson County. Its next annual fundraiser will be Sept. 7 at Immanuel Baptist Church and will feature a spaghetti dinner, music from Feelin’ Groovy, a ‘60s band, and a cake auction. To help sponsor the event or contribute, contact Ronda Martin at 615-300-7394. For more information about PHOEBE Connections, visit phoebeconnections.com or on Facebook at Phoebe Connections.