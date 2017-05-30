Construction delays Ava’s Splash Pad opening

Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation officials said electrical issues at the splash pad at Charlie Daniels Park were delayed, which caused the opening to be pushed back to Monday or possibly later next week. Officials said on Facebook recent storms destroyed a computer used to operate the splash pad, and they are working with electricians, the city’s information technology department and the original installer to get the issue resolved.

On Tuesday, Mt. Juliet firefighters arrived at the splash pad to help children cool off using a sprayer truck.

Once open, Ava’s Splash Pad will be available Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. until July 21.

Once the splash pad opens, officials said swimwear is required will be strictly enforced. Food and drinks are prohibited, however, water in a clear plastic container is permitted.

Ava’s Splash Pad is a 4,000-square-foot water play pad that opened in July 2013 with sprinklers where children can cool off during the summer.

It was named after Ava Shaye Bright, who loved nothing more than to splash. A common childhood surgery cut short Bright’s life March 21, 2010 when she was 2 years old. Something went wrong after what was to be a simple tonsillectomy. Her memory lives on through Ava’s Splash Pad.