Summer

Ava’s Splash Pad reopens following delays

Kaitlin Vantrease • Today at 5:05 PM
Ava’s Splash Pad reopened Tuesday after a small delay caused by electrical issues.

The Splash Pad’s grand opening, which was expected to be May 30, was delayed due to storms knocking out the splash pad’s entire computer system. A new one was required to get the splash pad up and running again.

Ava’s Splash Pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. until Aug. 1. From Aug. 1 through Sept. 3, the Splash Pad will be closed Monday through Thursday and open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Officials strictly enforce that appropriate swimwear is worn at the splash pad. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

On July 29, Charlie Daniels Park will hold a “Splash Day.” The event will include water inflatables such as an inflatable water slide and an inflatable slip-n-slide. Ava’s Splash Pad will also be open. Joy Church members will provide free lunch. There is no entry fee for Splash Day. The event is suggested for 5-12 year olds. Children younger than 18 should have a parent or legal guardian sign a waiver to be allowed to participate in the activities.

