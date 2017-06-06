Ava’s Splash Pad reopens following delays

The Splash Pad’s grand opening, which was expected to be May 30, was delayed due to storms knocking out the splash pad’s entire computer system. A new one was required to get the splash pad up and running again.

Ava’s Splash Pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. until Aug. 1. From Aug. 1 through Sept. 3, the Splash Pad will be closed Monday through Thursday and open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Officials strictly enforce that appropriate swimwear is worn at the splash pad. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

On July 29, Charlie Daniels Park will hold a “Splash Day.” The event will include water inflatables such as an inflatable water slide and an inflatable slip-n-slide. Ava’s Splash Pad will also be open. Joy Church members will provide free lunch. There is no entry fee for Splash Day. The event is suggested for 5-12 year olds. Children younger than 18 should have a parent or legal guardian sign a waiver to be allowed to participate in the activities.