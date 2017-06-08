Universal Gymnastics to hold Olympic Day celebration

There will be an open gym to promote gymnastics, dance and urban movement as well as a full-scale American Ninja Warrior-style course.

American Olympic bobsled team champion Doug Sharp will be at the event. Sharp won bronze in the Winter Olympic Games in 2002.

Representatives from the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will also be there.

Booth space in the parking lot is available, and all proceeds will be donated to Wilson County Special Olympics.

Universal Gymnastics is at 5003 Market Place in Mt. Juliet.

For more information, call 615-758-4791 or visit universalgymtn.com.