Mt. Juliet cinematographer to unveil new film ‘The Longest Road’

Showtime will be at 7 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Filmed in Iraq and Syria, “The Longest Road” follows retired Army Sgt. Richard Campos, Vietnam veteran Stan Rapada, and Gold Star father Kevin Graves as they head to the front lines of combat to see the atrocities that ISIS has committed firsthand. But this isn’t just a sightseeing tour. Campos and his team of veterans, turned humanitarians, are now giving back to those who have suffered immeasurable loss at the hands of the enemy.

“We’ve seen how the refugee crisis has turned so political in our country. This isn’t about politics. It isn’t about religion. It’s about humanity,” said Grammy-nominated musician turned cinematographer Jimmy Cooper.

Cooper, a Mt. Juliet resident, made three trips to Iraq to serve on the film in two years. While in the Middle East, the production befriended a Muslim heart surgeon who shares her story in the film. Dr. Nemam Ghafouri, a former refugee herself, brought the finished film to London and Sweden, where it played to packed theaters filled with diverse crowds. The filmmakers were even invited to attend a meeting at Swedish Parliament to discuss the current refugee situation in the Middle East.

“We are very excited to bring this film to the Nashville area,” said Cooper. “We have been forever changed and will continue to raise awareness for all of these beautiful displaced people. Their dream has become our dream…to find healing, peace and hope while rebuilding what has been lost.”

Full Moon Cineplex is at 3445 Lebanon Pike, Suite 3 in Hermitage.