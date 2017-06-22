Expo Center holds events during rodeo

The trade show, which consists of millions of dollars worth of rodeo and Western merchandise, is will take place this week in the Wilson County Expo Center during the National High School Finals Rodeo. There are 53,000 square feet of trade show area.

The Expo Center offered rodeo participants a dry place to shop Thursday during the rain brought to Wilson County courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. The trade show is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day until the rodeo ends, and it’s open to everyone, not just visiting rodeo contestants and their families.

The trade show consists of everything from ladies fashion and apparel to saddles, ropes, cowboy boots, hats and horse trailers worth $150,000. There are 52 vendors from across the United States.

The Expo Center is also holding a silent auction for the NHSRA Crisis Fund. The crisis fund provides financial assistance to help with medical costs associated with a major injury to a NHSRA member at a sanctioned high school or junior high rodeo.

Each state participating in the rodeo puts together a basket for the silent auction. There are 42 baskets entered into the auction, and two of them are from Canada and one from Australia. The auction shuts down at 5 p.m. Thursday night.

Experience Wilson County has a booth set up in the Expo Center with information for participants about the area.

Several people associated with the rodeo also stopped by the Blue Moon Barbeque booth inside the Expo Center to get some food and stay out of the rain.