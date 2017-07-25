Lebanon girl selected to attend national event

Madelyn Poteet, of Lebanon, joined the group this year. “ALA Girls Nation has been a life-changing experience for me,” said Poteet. “It has grown my respect for America and all veterans. It has given me the chance to meet talented girls from all over the country. It has also given me the chance to become more involved in politics and government. It has made me a better leader and a better person in general.”

Poteet said the group went to Arlington National Cemetery and visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and lay a poppy wreath there on the first day. The group went to the National Mall at sunset on the second day. “We saw the monuments and sang patriotic songs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial,” she said.

ALA Girls Nation participants take part in lively mock senate sessions complete with caucusing and debating of bills, political campaigns to elect party officials, trips to historical sites such as the White House and Arlington National Cemetery and meetings with their real-life counterparts at the Capitol. Each participant will bring a piece of draft legislation, composed with her community in mind, to defend during the weeklong emersion process.

Since its beginning in 1947, more than 6,500 young women have undertaken the challenge of the ALA Girls Nation. ALA Girls Nation alumnae include Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut secretary of state; Ann Richards, former governor of Texas; and Susan Porter-Rose, former chief of staff to First Lady Barbara Bush, among many others.