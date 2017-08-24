Eight people trapped when Wilson County Fair ride malfunctions

Fair officials announced several months before the fair they would use the same company that operated the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair that caused one death and seven injuries when it malfunctioned.

The ride from Ohio was deemed unsafe across Tennessee and not used at the Wilson County Fair.

The Crazy Mouse roller coaster accident did not cause any injuries. The computer operating the ride detected a fault in the cart and a safety mechanism kicked in, stopping the car. Fair officials immediately removed eight people from the ride.

Within two hours of the incident, the ride was repaired, re-inspected and cleared for use.