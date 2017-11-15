Lebanon releases holiday garbage collection schedule

Lebanon sanitation workers will not work Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 trash routes will be collected Nov. 24, and Nov. 24 trash routes will be collected Nov. 25.

For Christmas, Dec. 25 trash routes will be collected Dec. 26, and the schedule will shift accordingly. The New Year’s schedule will work the same way.

In the event of inclement weather, trash collection will be moved to the following day. Anyone with questions may call 615-444-0825, ext. 121.