Chad continues to light up his winter wonderland

Chad’s Winter Wonderland at 791 E. Old Laguardo Road in Lebanon opened Thanksgiving and will continue with light shows each night from 6-10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.

The drive-through light show features a nativity scene and live animals, along with more than 2 million lights spread out across 8 acres. A special mailbox is also set up to mail letters to Santa Claus. Santa will be there every night.

Wilson County Commissioner and Christmas display enthusiast Chad Barnard is the creator of Chad’s Winter Wonderland and said he started putting up the display when he was 12 years old.

Barnard said he tries to add at least one new piece to the light display each year. His efforts earned him a spot on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in the past.

The cost to view the light show is $15 per carload or $20 for limos and passenger vans. Vehicles up to 9 feet tall may pass through. Credit or debit cards are not accepted.