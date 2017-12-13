Mill to throw last-minute shopping event

“We had such an incredible response,” said Mill event manager Laura Comer. “Our vendors kept asking when the next event would be, and we had one planned for the spring, but it just so happens we had an open spot on our calendar for these three days.”

The event is free to enter, and food will be available from Vibes coffee bar. Comer said Tuesday some food trucks have expressed interest, but none had officially confirmed yet.

About 30 vendors will set up Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Mill. Comer said the list includes everything from boutiques to bundt cakes. The event opens at 10 a.m. each day and will close Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Mill is at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-6901.