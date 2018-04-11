Free shaved ice on tax day

Kona Ice in Mt. Juliet will offer free shaved ice April 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road and at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. to help local residents chill out on the traditionally stressful day.

The fifth-annual No Taxation without Relaxation event is in honor of Chill Out Day. The Kona Ice island-themed truck will give away free shaved ice.

“With Tax Day right around the corner, many of us are reaching into our pockets to pay off Uncle Sam,” said Bailey Hewitt, spokesperson for Kona Ice in Mt. Juliet. “To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth-annual National Chill Out Day. The island-inspired truck will be parked at Mt. Juliet City Hall and Don Fox Park to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.”

National Chill Out Day is one of several ways Kona Ice encourages the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $50 million to the communities it serves.