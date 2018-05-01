logo

Theater

Encore Theatre Co. to present ‘Peter Pan’

Staff Reports • Updated May 2, 2018 at 9:00 AM

A story for all ages, performed by all ages, Encore Theatre Co. will present “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie for one weekend only. 

Adapted by Don Breedwell and directed by Mary Gingold, the reader’s theater production is adapted from the Lux Radio Theater production presented Dec. 21, 1953. 

The show will star Stephen Lazenby as Peter Pan, Steven Stroud as Captain Hook and Anna Grace Vaught as Wendy Darling, with Claire York as Tinker Bell.

Shows will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre in Mt. Juliet. 

Tickets will be $10 cash only at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

