CrossFitters to raise funds for Battle Flag

About 120 competitors signed up to compete in the third annual “Battle For the Flag” event July 29 at CrossFit Mt. Juliet at 1710 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

The money raised will be will be used for equine-assisted counseling for combat veterans and their families. Battle Flag Ranch has no paid staff or board members, and 100 percent of funds raised and donated directly impact veterans and their families.

“CrossFit Mt. Juliet makes people fitter in a positive friendly environment,” said Paul Kevetter with CrossFit Mt. Juliet. “CrossFit is the most effective physical fitness program in the world, and it is our passion to bring it to as many people as possible. We are focused on making people’s lives better by enhancing their fitness. CrossFit Mt. Juliet is what will forge those strong bonds of friendship that will become a priceless benefit of joining. And because CrossFit Mt. Juliet makes giving back to the community a priority, 100 percent of the proceeds raised during our Battle for the Flag event will be donated back to Battle Flag Ranch.”

Battle Flag Ranch is a nonprofit that provides free short-term respite to and high-impact retreats for combat-weary veterans and their equally weary spouses and families.

“Our vision is to develop a model of healing that integrates evidence-based therapies with a safe and peaceful space and to improve physical, emotional, spiritual and economic well-being for our nation’s combat veterans and their families,” said co-founder Jason Henry.

For more information on Battle Flag Ranch, contact Henry at 615-969-8014 or jason@battleflagranch.com.