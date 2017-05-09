Groovin’ on Gay Street music event set to roll Saturday

Four live bands will front the stage, featuring Gypsy South, the host band from Lebanon; Delgado’s “El Nino” from Mt. Juliet; St. Luke’s Drifters from Watertown; and the Loaded Dogs from Hendersonville.

Music will be broad in spectrum, covering Americana, rockabilly, Latin-rock, oldies, bluegrass, blues and country.

Vendors will include crafters, jewelry makers, skin-care products, arts, woodworkers, fresh farm eggs, business booths and more. Booth spaces are still available for $35, payable directly to “Habitat For Humanity Women Build.” For a vendor application, call 615-300-0676 or email gypsysouthmusic@gmail.com.

The organizers asked for the community to come out and support this event, which will benefit the Wilson County Habitat for Humanity women build.