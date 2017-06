The Symphony on the Lawn concert will be held on the lawn in front of Memorial Hall at Cumberland University. The Suzuki Players will begin the concert at 5:30 p.m. will pre-concert music. The Burt Coble Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Symphony on the Lawn is an annual event, and the CAA Suzuki Players have performed for more than five years.

The Suzuki Players have performed numerous concerts in the past in the Wilson County area. Symphony on the Lawn is open to the public.