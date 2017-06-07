Nashville Symphony comes to Cumberland University next week

Pre-concert festivities, which include a performance by the Bert Coble Singers, the Cumberland University Arts Academy Suzuki players and the Nashville Symphony’s “instrument petting zoo,” will start at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the family-friendly event is $5, and children and students get in free. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland University Fine Arts Council.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy an evening of musical entertainment.

Although guests may bring outside food, Two Fat Men Catering Co. and Blue Moon Barbecue food trucks will be at the event.

Tickets are available at the Catron Alumni House on Cumberland’s campus, Cox’s Gifts and Jewelry, Del Webb, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office and at the gates.

In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland’s campus.

The event is sponsored by Benefits Inc., Publix Super Markets Charities, the city of Brentwood, Community Health Systems, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Nashville Symphony and the Cumberland University Fine Arts Council.