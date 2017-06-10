Planet Roo promotes eco-friendly initiatives

In Planet Roo, the festival hopes to empower its patrons to raise their voice beyond the weekend to make their lives and the lives of those around them better.

Harkening back to our New Orleans roots, Bonnaroo partnered with Tipitina's Foundation to create a "Why Music Matters" campaign. Tipitina's provides instruments and music classes to students in New Orleans.

Together, Bonnaroo and Tipitina’s hopes to engage with patrons to write notes to their students about why music matters. The notes will be distributed to the students in New Orleans.

Bonnaroo is also continuing its partnership with Steelys Drinkware and the Plastic Pollution Coalition for the innovative "Refill Revolution." Patrons can pre-buy a quality stainless steel beer cup with their ticket purchase or on site at any beverage stand with draft beer.

Cups are $15 each and includes the durable cup (with to-go carrying strap) filled with a cold beer, plus an additional $1 discount off all subsequent refills made with the cup at beer stands throughout the remainder of the festival.

2016 saw more cups sold than in any previous year.

Clean Vibes' Trading Post powered by Think Twice Drink Twice is on The Farm encouraging and promoting recycling and responsible waste management. Last year, Bonnaroo and Clean Vibes teamed to divert 65 percent of all festival waste by weight from the landfill, including 347.18 tons diverted, 155.1 tons of recycling/reuse, and a stunning 536.22 tons of waste food recovery.

As a new partner to this year's' festival, Think Twice Drink Twice is sponsoring all of the recycling stations throughout the festival, encouraging attendees to reuse their plastic water bottles before recycling them.

They hope to reduce the plastic bottle consumption at Bonnaroo by half. All of the food service items onsite are compostable thanks to Bonnaroo’s sustainability partner Eco-Products.