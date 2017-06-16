NRA Country names Gretchen Wilson as featured artist for June

As part of the promotion that started June 5, fans can enter for a chance to win an autographed copy of Wilson’s newest album release and an NRA Country-Gretchen Wilson merchandise pack.

After an almost three-year pause to focus on raising her daughter near Lebanon, Wilson is back in the country scene with new single, “Rowdy,” followed by a new album release in mid-June and a nationwide summer tour.

Best known for her smash hit and first single, “Redneck Woman,” Wilson has produced three No. 1 albums and a New York Times bestselling autobiography, “Redneck Woman: Stories from My Life.”

“I recently moved from a farm to a neighborhood, so my daughter could study theatre in high school – she’s incredibly talented.” Wilson said. “I just love being outside. I mow the grass every few days just to have something to do outside. I’m sure I came up with some the song ideas for my new record in my backyard. I miss riding through the woods on four wheelers and having target practice out in the field, but we do pretty much anything for our kids, don’t we?”

As an NRA Country featured artist, Wilson joins some of country music’s biggest acts, including Hank Williams Jr., Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard, Love and Theft, Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay, Craig Morgan, Chase Rice, the Swon Brothers, Jon Pardi, Montgomery Gentry, LoCash and more, in teaming up to celebrate their support of our brave men and women in uniform, appreciation for the great outdoors and love of family.

In May, Wilson was featured as a surprise guest for a Williams concert at the NRA annual meeting in Atlanta.

Learn more and get NRA Country connected at nracountry.com. Fans can keep up with Wilson on Twitter and Facebook.

NRA Country is powered by pride, love of country, respect for the military and responsibility to protect the American lifestyle. NRA Country celebrates the values with concerts and events benefiting military and veteran services organizations, first responders, conservation organizations, firearm safety programs and local charities making a difference in their communities.

Wilson, a critically acclaimed singer and songwriter, has won virtually every award for which she’s been nominated, including trophies from the Grammys, ACM, CMA, AMA and more. Her first book, the autobiographical “Redneck Woman: Stories from My Life,” landed her on the New York Times bestseller list. She formed her own record company, Redneck Records, in 2009, and her I Got Your Country Right Here album received two Grammy nominations. She released three albums in 2013, a new country album, Right On Time, a 13-song rock covers record, Under The Covers, and her Christmas In My Heart holiday collection. After an almost three-year hiatus, she is back with her new single “Rowdy.” A new album will hit this summer, and a nationwide tour will see her criss-cross the country in June.