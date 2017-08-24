Husband and wife duo to perform free concert at Cumberland campus

They have worked with numerous music icons and scored the music for films starring iconic actors.

The couple worked in musical theater in New York before their lives and music converged off Broadway in Nashville. The concert will feature Broadway songs, a gospel set and a piano medley.

A successful music arranger and director, Bill Walker has worked with Johnny Cash, Eddy Arnold, the Statler Brothers, Chet Atkins, Ray Charles, Loretta Lynn, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Jim Reeves, Roy Rogers, Billy Walker, Ferlin Husky, Wanda Jackson, Donna Fargo, Perry Como, Ann-Margaret, Floyd Cramer, Bob Dylan, Tammy Wynette, Louis Armstrong, Eric Clapton, Linda Ronstadt, Lynn Anderson, Tina Turner, Della Reese, Conway Twitty, Crystal Gayle, George Burns, Arthur Godfrey, Pat Boone, Sammi Smith, Roy Clark, Marty Robbins and Carl Perkins.

He conducted 15 years of the CMA Awards Show, symphony orchestras in Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis, Hartford, Phoenix, Tampa, Boston and the Boston Pops. He was the music director for the Johnny Cash and Statler Brothers television shows. He has scored films for Kirk Douglas, Tony Franciosa, Robert Mitchum, George Kennedy and Gregory Peck.

As a record producer and/or conductor, he earned gold records for Eddy Arnold’s “Make the World Go Away,” “Turn the World Around the Other Way,” “Misty Blue” and “What’s He Doing in My World;” Bobby Vinton’s “Roses Are Red” and “My Elusive Dreams;” Roy Clark’s “Come Live with Me;” Jim Reeves’ “From a Jack to a King;” Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night;” Marty Robbins’ “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife;” Johnny Cash’s “Sunday Morning Coming Down;” Bob Dylan’s “Copper Kettle;” and Donna Fargo’s “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA,” and “Funny Face.”

Jeanine Walker was the lead singer with the popular “Kids Next Door.” She was also featured as the lead singer with the Anita Kerr singers. She fronted the Nashville Sounds Quartet, has sung lead roles in musicals, and has recorded with Cash, Lynn, Garth Brooks and Twitty. She was seen for seven seasons every Saturday night on the Statler Brothers show, TNN’s highest-ranked show during its run. Jeanine Walker has served as managing director of three music publishing companies and taught vocal classes for nine years at Belmont University.

Jeanine and Bill Walker have made multiple gospel albums and perform at venues large and small around the world.

The free concert will take place on the Cumberland University campus in Baird Chapel located in Memorial Hall. For additional information, contact Fred Heifner at 615-547-1267 or fheifner@cumberland.edu.