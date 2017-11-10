Bert Coble Singers to perform 30th Christmas Dinner Show

This year’s event is the first dinner show to be performed since the death of founder and former director Bert Coble earlier this year.

Jennifer Perry directed the choir for six years and said this year’s event will be bittersweet but extra special.

“This will be the first time our founder, Dr. Bert Coble, will not be with us, so the choir has been working extra hard to carry on his legacy in such a way that would make him proud. We are sure that our guests will enjoy an evening full of wonderful music, delicious food from Chartwell’s Catering and will leave full of Christmas spirit,” said Perry.

The longtime charity dinner show has proven to be a community favorite and with the popularity, a third night was added.

“With the encouragement of our friends at Cumberland, we decided to add a Saturday night performance that will accommodate patrons who would like to come, but had conflicts on either Thursday or Friday,” said Perry.

Online reservations are available, open to the public since Oct. 1 and will continue until the week of the show. Historically, the show sells out most every year with 180 reservations available for each night. Organizers of the event urge the public to go online to reserve seats as early as possible. Patrons may do so by visiting bertcoblesingers.com.

Reservations for this year’s shows are $35, and all proceeds from the event will help support several charities, including the Bert Coble Memorial Pipe Organ Fund, the Bert Coble Music Scholarship at Cumberland University, Empower Me Center and the Wilson County Community Help Center.

For more information, email bertcoblesingers@gmail.com.