Kohanski sings for audience votes

Kohanski chose the song ‘Thank You’ by Dido for her song, which she dedicated to her boyfriend, Hunter. The theme for the first live performance round on this year’s ‘Voice’ was songs for loved ones. Each competitor dedicated his or her song to someone they love.

As the live performance rounds of ‘The Voice’ commence, the fate of the competitors rests in the hands of the audience, which means anyone wishing for Chloe to win should vote for her. Participants can cast up to ten votes on nbc.com, buy Kohanski’s song on iTunes, stream the song on Apple Music ten times for one vote, and download the app for ‘The Voice’ to vote.

“I have been sitting in this seat for 13 seasons and I have never heard a more well-rounded voice,” said Kohanski’s coach, Blake Shelton.

The bottom three competitors on Tuesday night still have a chance to stay on the show with the Twitter instant save. For example, the audience can tell the world that @ChloeKohanski should stay on the show with the hashtag, #VoiceSave.

Tune in to NBC Tuesday at 7 p.m. to see how the first round of live performances will play out. Singers with the lowest number of votes go home until only one remains to win the grand prize of a record deal.

‘The Voice’ has won four Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. Watch out for Kohanski’s next performance on ‘The Voice’ Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.