WSM Radio show sends potential star to Nashville

The WSM Road Show is a live performance talent competition highlighting up and coming country music singers and songwriters. The competition will award one grand-prize winner the opportunity to play the Grand Ole Opry on the same night as country music icon Alan Jackson.

The event at the Capitol Theatre was the fifth and final event before the grand championship event March 24 from 1-3 p.m. at AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville.

“The WSM Road Show takes us back to a day when radio stations would visit outer lying areas and seek up and coming talent,” said WSM General Manager Chris Kulick.

“I am thrilled to give new country artists the opportunity to further their careers, and to be awarded the chance to play the Grand Ole Opry, along with a legend like Alan Jackson, is career changing.”

Six contestants were selected to perform at the Capitol Theatre including Shawn Fenner, Templeton Thompson, James Carothers, Morgan Alexander, Jerry Schmidt and Jon Bowlin.

Each performer sang two songs that included a mix of original songs and country music classics, such as “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones and “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell.

At the end of all the performances, Jon Bowlin was announced as the winner for his performance of Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever Amen” and his own original song, “Old Things Best.”

Bowlin will join the winners of the other four WSM Road Show events March 24 at AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville for a chance at the grand prize of performing at the Grand Ole Opry with Alan Jackson.