Richard Dean Huggins

Mr. Huggins, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

He was born Aug. 11, 1952 in Glendale, Calif. to the late Paul and Alice Huggins.

Mr. Huggins is survived his by wife, Carol Huggins; daughter, Diane Huggins, and husband, Romy Machado; brother, Tim (Lauretta) Huggins; sister, Lori (Don) Wheeler; grandchildren, Nikki Leon, Matthew Leon, Kyle Machado; great-grandchildren, Kellin Caldwell, Ollie Leon; and in-laws, Cyril and Faye Cathcart.

Mr. Huggins was retired from Toshiba.

