George W. Suddarth

Mr. Suddarth, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Born July 20, 1923 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late William Wesley and Dana Covington Suddarth. He started his service in the enlisted ranks and rose to lieutenant colonel, retiring from the Tennessee Air Guard after 33 years. After leaving the military, he farmed, fished and hunted. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Hilda Allison Suddarth, and a son, Clair Suddarth.

He is survived by his two children, Dr. Wes (Pat) Suddarth, of Lebanon, Linda (John) Aufderhar, of Huntsville, Ala.; three grandchildren, Wesley M. (Evonne) Suddarth, Mike (Madeleine) Miller, David (Lindsay) Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Timothy and Victoria Suddarth, Paige Miller, Faith (Curtis) Swinford, Michael and Madalyn Miller; and a sister, Mildred Strickland.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.