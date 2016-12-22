Jason Ryan Cox

Jason Cox, age 32, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 19, 2016.

Mr. Cox served in the United States Army in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his tour of duty, he worked as a carpenter.

Mr. Cox is survived by his son, Anthony Cole Cox; loved one, Sheena Avery; father, Brian Cox Sr.; mother, Donna George; brother, Brian (Hazel) Cox Jr.; grandfather, Bobbie Cox; nieces and nephews, Aubrey Marie Cox, Eliza Ann Cox; uncle, Timothy (Amanda) Cox; aunt, Jennie Hubbard; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Glenna Sue Cox.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.