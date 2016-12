Linda Sue Dockery Fanning

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Francis Fanning; sons, James Wade Fanning, Mark Edward Fanning; father, Herman Wayne Dockery Sr.; mother, Stella Mae Carroll Dockery; sisters, Jo Ann Dockery Clark, Dinah Lee Dockery Wescott; brothers-in-law, Herb Clark, Lou Wescott; and daughter-in-law, Josie Garcia Fanning.

Survivors include her children, Matt Wayne Fanning, Dan Valeer Fanning, and his wife, Maylene Fanning, Pat Thomas Fanning, Cindy Lynn Fanning Overstreet Adam, and her husband, David Adam; brother, Herman Wayne Dockery Jr., and his wife, Judy Dockery; seven grandchildren, Robert Fanning, Candis Overstreet, Freddie Overstreet, Carrie Fanning, Brandi Fanning Kunck, and her husband, Levi Kunck, Sammie Fanning, Tracy Fanning; and great-grandchildren, Jimmie Overstreet, France Overstreet, Jayden McCarter, Khloe Draper, Millie Kunck and Evan Hendrixson.

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.