Toni LaNette Davis

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 2:52 PM

The date and time of Ms. Davis’ funeral have not been set, but Gary Wilson will officiate, and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Cemetery.

Ms. Davis, age 48, of Smithville, died Saturday at her residence.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a stocker at Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cephas and Mary Jones; and grandmother, Mentie Atnip.

Survivors include her grandfather, Auval Atnip, of Smithville; father, Cantrell Jones, of Smithville; mother, Brenda Adams, of Lebanon; two brothers, Will and Amy Jones, of Lebanon, Corey Adams, of Lebanon; children, Cyndy Nicole Savage Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Justin Miles Davis, of Watertown; grandchildren, Taylor Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Bo Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Emery Miles Davis, of Watertown; and Godchild, Rachel Kay Schuyler, of Texas.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.